Annual Run for Schools Gets Personalized This Year

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, participants in the Falls Church Education Foundation’s annual Run for the Schools 5K can pick the time, day and their own course anywhere between Sept. 11 – 13. Event organizers will still offer t-shirts, mascot appearances and school spirit.

To register for the race, visit fcedf.org/run-for-the-schools.html. Those who participate are asked to use #VirtualFCEFRun2020 over social media to celebrate their training and race day.

This year’s award categories include:

• We’ve got spirit, yes, we do! — The best edition of school spirit wear.

• We are family — Best family photo op.

• You can go your own way — The most creative route taken

• Believe in your selfie — Best post-race selfie.