The Many Faces of Back to School

EXCITEMENT ABOUNDS (well, at least for some) as Falls Church City Public Schools kicks off its virtual start to the school year. While not all students may be thrilled about losing the atmosphere that comes with their getting their education, it hasn’t dampened the ability of teachers to deliver the lessons in effective and creative ways. And administrators, such as Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School principal Valerie Hardy (left), are keeping staff and student morale high with their own virtual presence throughout the school day. (Photos: Courtesy FCCPS)

