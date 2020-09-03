F.C. School Board OKs Contract to Study Names Changing

The Falls Church School Board Tuesday night voted unanimously for chair Greg Anderson to execute a contract with the Herndon-based K-12 Insight to conduct surveys on the subject of changing the names of George Mason High and Thomas Jefferson Elementary on grounds that Founding Fathers Mason and Jefferson were slave owners.

The motion was made and seconded by School Board members Susan Dimock and Lawrence Webb, respectively.

K-12 Insight is described as an organization that “works with more than 30,000 school administrators to strengthen the relationships that power education with custom solutions combining technology, research and expert training to help school leaders build trust and drive positive change in their local communities.”