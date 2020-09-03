Falls Church Calendar: September 3 – 9, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

LOCAL EVENTS

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Tiny Tot. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. $5 fee due upon registration. To register, contact rtolman@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. Article to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

“Sleight of Hand.” A light-hearted comedy, “Sleight of Hand,” follows 95-year-old Harvey as he looks to add some excitement to his life by robbing a bank. His wife, Esther, and best friends, Arthur and Mildred, all think he is crazy, but Harvey forges ahead on his adventure. While in the bank, he must confront the flaws in his plan, along with the Bank President and Bank Security, until his beloved Esther rushes in. For more information, visit providenceplayers.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Virtual Concert: Project Locrea. $25. Get tickets at https://creativecauldron.org/virtual-concerts-and-cabarets.html

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir with 2 Smooth Dudes Food Truck. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Wesley Diener “No One is Alone” — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 6 p.m. creativecauldron.org.

Wesley Diener “No One is Alone” — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 p.m. creativecauldron.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Super Funk 5 with Arielle Oyster Company Rawbar. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Seán Heely — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7 p.m.

Seán Heely — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Cosmic Carl’s Drum Circle — all invited to participate. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.