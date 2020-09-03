Settle Down Easy Brewing and Dogtopia to Host Pets for Vets

Settle Down Easy Brewing, the nano brewing operation in the Merrifield area, and Dogtopia Falls Church, the doggy day care facility expected to open soon in Falls Church, have partnered to host Pets for Vets to raise funds to place a service dog with a local armed services veteran.

On Thursdays through September, Yappy Hour will take place from 4 – 6 p.m. on the patio with $1 off pints, and for every order of their Seirios Wit (named after the Dog Constellation,) $1 will be donated.

Additionally, from 6 – 8 p.m., Bingo will be offered. Participants will receive one free card and may purchase additional cards for $1, which will benefit Pets for Vets.

Donations can also be made by texting DOGTOPIA337 to 71777. Settle Down Easy is located at 2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.settledowneasybrewing.com, www.dogtopia.com/falls-church, and www.petsforvets.com.