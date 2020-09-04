FIRSTfriday To Feature Artwork From Cynthia Miller

FIRSTfriday of Falls Church is set for Sept. 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Art and Frame Falls Church (205 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church). The featured artist will be “Act5: A Collection of Works” by Cynthia K. Miller with Musical Performance by Akihira Maher.

The event will have Covid-19 responsible guidelines, including: Masks are required to enter Art and Frame of Falls Church.

The entrance and exit are separate so attendees are asked to enter the appropriate door and follow the traffic patterns. The floor will be marked for social distancing. There will be hand sanitizers available and frequent cleaning of surfaces.

Beverages and snacks must be consumed outside while still maintaining social distance.