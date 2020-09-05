Falls Church Distillers is hosting a Distilling Workshop on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The two-day introductory course covers commercial distilling logistics such as building codes and regulations, through sales and distribution, and includes a hands-on workshop that covers commercial production from top to bottom.

Falls Church Distillers is located at 442 S. Washington Street Suite A in Falls Church.

For more information including workshop costs and other events, visit www.fcdistillers.com/events.