Northam OKs Driver License Deadline Extension

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is giving Virginians additional time to renew their driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I know lots of people are in line for appointments, so I am extending for an additional 60 days the validity of license and identification credentials,” Northam said in a Tuesday news conference.

In an executive order that took effect Friday, Northam extended the validity of the credentials that expired in August or were set to expire September and October for an additional 60 days beyond the expiration date on the credential.

The extension does not apply to vehicle registrations. Customers whose licenses, permits or identification cards expired in August are eligible for the extension without a penalty because of the coronavirus.

Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expire in November have been extended through November 30.

“It’s still best to renew your driver’s license or your vehicle registration online,” Northam said.