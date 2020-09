(Photo: Sal Said)

THE NIGHT BEFORE the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington was commemoreated in Washington, D.C., Jefferson Village Civic Association held its own Candlelight March in its neighborhood in greater Falls Church. Over 150 people attended to show support for the dream Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. professed at the original march in 1963, that “People will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. “