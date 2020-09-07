Most F.C. City Offices Closed Monday

The City of Falls Church has issued a message about Labor Day Monday saying, “We wish residents a safe and healthy Labor Day. Remember that you are always Safer at Home, but if you must go out, wear a mask and stay socially distant from people not in your household.”

The following City of Falls Church offices services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day: City Hall and all government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Elections Office), Curbside Pick-Up from the Mary Riley Styles Public Library will not be available Sunday or Monday, Sept. 6 and 7, The Library and Community Center are already closed to the public due to Covid-19.

The City Council will have a Work Session on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be virtual.