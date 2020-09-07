Point of View Eyewear has been sold to Visual Health Doctors of Optometry.

While retiring owner William Mueller will stay with the business through September, Doctor of Optometry Peter Ellis has left and plans to relocate following the Covid-19 crisis.

Mueller purchased the business from his employers, original owners James Elkin and Cindy Elkin, who passed away in 2005 and 2015 respectively.

Point of View Eyewear is located at 701 West Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.pointofvieweyewear.com.