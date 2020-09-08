Crime Report: Bike Theft & Car Broken Into

A bike theft on Spring Street, someone broke into a car along W. Broad St. and a simple assault in the Eden Center in this week’s Crime Report in the City of Falls Church.

Driving Under the Influence, 700 blk E Broad St. August 25, 2:30 AM, a male, 23, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1100 blk W Broad St, August 26, unknown suspect(s) stole several items of merchandise from a business.

Trespassing, 800 blk S Washington St. August 28, 9:20 PM, a male, 24, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Drunkenness (DIP), 100 blk W Broad St. August 29, 1:27 AM, a male, 53, of Manassas Park, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Simple Assault, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. August 29, police received a report of a suspect who allegedly struck an individual multiple times with his hands. The suspect is known to the victim. The investigation is on-going.

Driving Under the Influence, August 30, 4:53 AM, a male, 26, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Bicycle Larceny, 600 blk S Spring St. Between August 23 and August 30, unknown suspect(s) removed a bicycle from the front yard of a residence.

Destruction of Property, 300 blk W Broad St. August 30, 2:52 PM, an individual was observed breaking a rear window of a parked car.