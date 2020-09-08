McLean Board Holds Finance Meeting

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will use the video conferencing platform Zoom.us to hold two budget meetings in September.

MCC is seeking input and suggestions on the Center’s fiscal year 2022 budget from Dranesville Small District 1-A residents. The first meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. All meetings of the Governing Board are open to the public; participation in this meeting by the public, MCC Board members and staff, will be virtual only.

The FY 2022 budget year begins July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2022. Finance Committee Chair Barbara Zamora-Appel will chair the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole on Sept. 8, when the full board will work on the FY 2022 budget.

The departmental and consolidated budget proposals will include a review of FY 2020 year-end actuals, the current year’s budget (FY 2021) and new proposals for FY 2022.

The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on the Center’s website, www.mcleancenter.org, and available at the Center’s reception desk a week prior to the public hearing.

Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Monday, Oct. 26.

The Board will approve the FY2022 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2021. For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the Center’s website, www.mcleancenter.org.