Welcoming Falls Church Set to Start on Sept. 12

Welcoming Falls Church is a local organization that celebrates hospitality toward immigrants and refugees and how it creates opportunity for everyone.

“Welcoming Week” this fall is September 12 – 20, with opportunities for kids (and adults) to learn, listen and serve together in the process of overcoming divisions, taking action locally and building a community of neighbors.

For more information, visit their website at welcomingfallschurch.org/welcoming-week for a schedule of events, or email welcomingfallschurch@gmail.com with the message “Newsletter” to receive detailed information.