16th Annual Falls Church Education Run Will be Held Virtually

The 16th annual Falls Church Education Foundation Run for the Schools will be held virtually the weekend of Sept. 12 and 13. ​

Registered participants will receive a swag bag along with a FCEF Run for the Schools t-shirt that will be available for pick up at The State Theatre on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Sponsors include Apple Federal Credit Union, CBC, Debbie Hiscott for City Council, Family Medicine in Falls Church, Fit 4 Mom, Gilbane, Markon Solutions, New Editions Consulting, ROCK STAR Realty Group, Synaptitude Consulting, Viget, and The Young Group.

Long time city leader, Betty Blystone, will be recognized at this annual community event.

Registration is open until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 12.

For more information or to register visit www.fcedf.org/runfortheschools.