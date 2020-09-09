2 Candidate Forums Set for Special F.C. Council Election

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the Falls Church League of Women Voters have each announced forums to hear from the three candidates running to fill the F.C. City Council seat vacated by the July passing of Daniel X. Sze.

Both events will be held virtually online.

The Chamber event will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15 on Zoom.

The League of Women Voters’ virtual event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Both events will feature all three candidates running for the Nov. 3 special election: Debbie Hiscott, Joshua Shokoor and Simone Pass Tucker.

The Chamber event will be moderated by board member Andrew Painter.