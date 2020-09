ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SALES event is in the books for Falls Church’s Elissa Ruffino (front row, left) and her book “Dream Big Dream Small.” To date, 150 copies of the children’s book have been sold. It’s best suited for kids age 3 – 10. “Now more than ever is the time for everyone to dream BIG. Our dreams are treasures in our hearts that we must keep alive especially during this pandemic,” Ruffino said. (Photos: Courtesy Elissa Ruffino)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn