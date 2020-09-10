Falls Church Calendar: September 10 – 16, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Furry Campfire. The whole family is invited to join park staff at the Long Branch amphitheater for some old-fashioned fun. This program will feature entertaining activities that may include stories, special animal guests, games, songs and of course, s’mores. For information: 703-228-6535. Meet at Long Branch Nature Center. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 7 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Down in the Pond. What lurks beneath the waters of the ponds at Long Branch? Tadpoles, water boatmen, backswimmers and water scorpions are just a few of the critters participants might encounter as they go dip-netting in park ponds. Ages 6 to 10. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (615 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Monarch Butterflies. The group will learn about Monarch butterflies and habitat within Glencarlyn Park. Ages: 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so please register for only one session at each nature center per month. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1 – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Tia Rountree of Grammy-nominated group Sweet Honey in the Rock brings an evening of jazz and R&B standards, with her music “Songs that Love You to Life.” Social distance policies and mandatory mask wearing in place. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). $30. 8 p.m. Visit creativecauldron.org/2020summercabarets.html for a full list of upcoming shows.