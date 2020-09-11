Covid-19 Relief Bills Advance in Richmond

Covid-19 pandemic relief bills that advanced in the special session of the Virginia State Legislature in the last week includes one that combats price gouging for personal protective equipment (PPE), that grants flexibility in enforcing executive orders through civil penalty (under current law, the only penalty for such a violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor; Now they can be enforced through fines), to protect the credit of tenants negatively impacted by Covid-19, to protect teachers and first responders in the workplace from Covid-19 under Workers’ Compensation, and to protect Covid-19 relief benefits from being garnished.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn