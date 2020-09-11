Glencarlyn Library Garden Kicks Off AutumnFest

The traditional Glencarlyn Library Community Garden AutumnFest (300 S. Kensington St., Arlington) will go mostly virtual on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Those who wish to “attend” can view three short educational videos on gardening and Autumnfest traditions by going to mgnv.org.

Also, available for pre-order and pickup is Honey and Compost Tea from the beekeepers at HiveHive. Get one pound containers of honey at $10 each. Flavors include: Alfalfa, Blueberry Blossom, Raspberry Blossom, Raw Wildflower and Buckwheat. They also have raw local honey at $15 a pound. Place orders for freshly brewed 1-gallon jugs of compost tea by Friday, Sept. 11 at noon by emailing sequentialsoils@gmail.com.

Perfect Partners T-shirts — Glencarlyn Library Garden will have specially designed T-shirts celebrating the partnership of butterflies and moths and their host plants. Email alyssa.morel@mgnv.org for designs, colors and sizes as well as to pre-order, or purchase at the Library September 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

For more information about this event and its features, contact glencarlynlibrarygarden@gmail.com.