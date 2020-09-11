Report: F.C. Council Vote on Whole Foods Project to Be Delayed

The News-Press has learned at plans at present are to delay a vote by the Falls Church City Council at its business meeting this Monday on the proposed Broad at Washington mixed use development process because there is insufficient support on the Council at present to move it forward for evaluation by City boards and commissions.

Instead, there will only be another presentation by the Insight Property Group which has applied for the special exceptions needed to move the project, which will have 50,000+ square foot Whole Foods store as its anchor.

Council member Letty Hardi wrote in a blog this week that because no formal agreement has yet been reached on interim parking arrangements between the Insight projects and adjacent retail establishments, she will not yet support moving ahead.

With the passing of Councilman Dan Sze in July and with Councilman Ross LItkenhous recusing himself from the matter because of an apparent conflict of interest. the Council is down to five voting members on the issue, and a super-majority of four yes votes will be required for the project component involving the sale of the City-owned lot adjacent the site currently used for public parking.