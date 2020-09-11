Timeline Proposed for School Name Change Survey

The “K-12 Insight” consultants retained by the Falls Church Schools are developing a survey on the proposed name changes for George Mason High and Jefferson Elementary (on grounds the two figures owned slaves) expected to be ready for School Board review by Sept. 29, it was reported at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

A proposed timeline, not yet approved, would be to open the survey to the public, including students, between Oct. 6 and 20. Following a two week analysis, the results could be announced Nov. 5, followed by a public forum and other public comments. Under this timeline, a final decision on any change could come in January.