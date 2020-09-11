Women Voters Host F.C. Council’s Letty Hardi

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the public to attend a virtual meeting featuring guest speaker, Falls Church City Council Member Letty Hardi.

She will be addressing a wide range of current issues affecting the City, including the Covid-19 pandemic, affordable housing and efforts to combat racism.

Interested attendees are welcome to bring their questions for the council member. This event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m., via Zoom.

For more information and to obtain a Zoom link for the meeting, email Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.