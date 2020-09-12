F.C. Police Investigate Homicide at Eden Center’s Diva Lounge

City of Falls Church Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning at the Diva Lounge, a nightclub at the Eden Center.

Police report responded to a 911 call about a shooting at approximately 12:05 a.m. at 6763 Wilson Blvd. When police and medics arrived they found a male victim who had died from a gunshot wound.

“Witnesses to the incident report a suspect shot the victim then fled the scene on foot,” police said. “The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, with dark hair, who was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt. There is no camera or video footage of the suspect available at this time.”

Police said the incident remains an active criminal investigation, but that they do not believe there is a continuing threat to the community.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with credible information about it are asked to call Detective Darian Chuquillangui at (703) 248-5165.