(Photo: Courtesy Dulin UMC)

DULIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, located in the City of Falls Church, recently donated $100,000 to Homestretch to help their client families along with $7,200 in Food Cards and bags of toiletries. Pictured are Dave Kirkland (left), pastor at Dulin Church and Brenda Wilks (right), deputy director of Homestretch.