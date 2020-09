(Photo: Courtesy Mary Riley Styles Public Library)

MARY RILEY STYLES PUBLIC LIBRARY has been hustling non-stop with online story times, book clubs, and of course, curbside services since the Covid-19 pandemic took off in the spring.

The Tekie family are big fans of the library. (Courtesy Photo)

Now, the library is gathering messages of support the community has shared with them on the MRSPL Foundation website and will be posted in the trailer where they work. Everyone is encouraged to thank a librarian.