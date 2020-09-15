ArtsFairfax Starts New Series For Creative Professionals

ArtsFairfax is collaborating with the Washington Area Lawyers for the Arts to present WALA’s Creative Entrepreneurs Series for creatives who want to take the next step in their professional career. The series comprises six sessions to be held on consecutive Tuesdays, starting Sept. 15 and continuing through October 20 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The series explores the basics of forming a business for creative endeavors, from deciding whether to incorporate as a non-profit or a for-profit entity, understanding copyrights and trademarks, contract and negotiation skills, and finally to taxes and understanding the grants process.

Participants may choose to attend one session or experience the entire series.

WALA provides the initiative in collaboration with ArtsFairfax, Alexandria Office of the Arts, Torpedo Factor Arts Center, and Arlington Arts.

ArtsFairfax is providing the series for free to all Fairfax County, City of Fairfax and City of Falls Church creatives. Use the code WALANOVAFX or the direct links provided to register.

The series invites creatives to learn about the legal sides of the arts and includes presentations about copyright/trademark protection, business entities formation, contracts and licensing, negotiation strategies, tax strategies and grants.

Attendees must register for each session. Visit conta.cc/3hhk1yE or walanovacopyrighttrademark.eventbrite.com?discount=WALANOVAFX to register.

The first session will be on “Copyright/Trademark Protection & Use” on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – 11 a.m., with the presentation and Q&A with John D. Mason.