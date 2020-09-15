Creative Cauldron Director Wins Another Helen Hayes Award

Matt Conner, the prolific composer, writer, director and performer for Falls Church’s own Creative Cauldron theater company won a highly prestigious D.C. Metro Region wide Helen Hayes Award for Best Director of a Musical for his work on the Cauldron’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” earlier this year.

It marks the second Hayes Award of the season for the Cauldron, as the award for Best Performer in a Musical was announced last week for Nora Palka for her role in the 2019 Cauldron original world premiere production of “On Air.”

The Hayes awards are being announced online over time this month.