Crime Report: Assault on W&OD Trail

A person struck someone along the Washington & Old Dominion Trail and another person fraudulently used someone’s identity to make a purchase in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud, 600 blk Roosevelt Blvd. Between May 15 and August 27, an unknown suspect fraudulently used an individual’s online financial account to purchase an item of value.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 200 blk W Jefferson St. September 3, unknown suspect(s) stole a wallet containing credit cards which were subsequently used at various area businesses.

Simple Assault, 400 blk Great Falls St (W&OD Trail). September 2, 3:45 PM, police received a late report of a suspect who allegedly struck an individual with his hand and immediately left the area. The investigation is on-going.

Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle, 700 blk W Broad St. September 4, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked car and stole an item of value.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 300 blk Sycamore St. September 6, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully removed items of value from the backyard of a residence.