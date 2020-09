Falls Church Treasurer Jody Acosta reported to the F.C. City Council Tuesday that the personal property tax bills being issued this fall will not, as in the past, include decals to be placed on car windshields. Instead, keeping the current decals in place will suffice as the City mulls either eliminating decals altogether, as all other regional jurisdictions except Fairfax City have already done, or having one permanent decal, which Acosta said she prefers, that would be sent out next year.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn