Falls Church Calendar: September 17 – 23, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Join the Journey Open House. Interested attendees can come and meet Join the Journey and other local organizations at this event. Covid-19 regulations will be followed such as mask wearing and social distancing. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Music will be provided by Spin City productions. VFW Post 9274 (7118 Shreve Rd., Falls Church). Noon – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Thursday Evening Book Group (Online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group normally meets on the first Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room. This month’s book is “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

City Council Debate. Resident questions for the candidates may be sent to CandidateForumFCh@gmail.com by Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. The Zoom link will be posted at vpis.org, or attendees can contact Barbara Lipsky from LWV at blipsky@cox.net for more information and to obtain a Zoom link for the forum. 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Irene Jalenti (online). Watch concert at creativecauldron.org/virtual-concerts-and-cabarets.html. 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

The Rock Creek Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Abby Middleton: “I Didn’t Cut My Bangs in Quarantine & Other Stories of Resilience” — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). $30. 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Four bands benefitting Project Mgmt for Change — The Silver Books (4 p.m.); Jehovah’s Favorite Choir (5:45 p.m.); Stealing Liberty (7:30 p.m.) and Uncle John’s Band (9 p.m.) with Arielle’s Oyster Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 703-858-9186.

Griefcat in Concert — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). $30. 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Open Mic hosted by the Field Shaman — bring an instrument, all are welcome. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m.. 703-858-9186.