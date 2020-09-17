New Round of Micro-Grants Coming Next Week

A second round of $2,000 microgrants to local businesses has been authorized by the F.C. Economic Development Authority that will be in the mail next week to the same 125 local businesses who qualified for and received a first round of grants.

The EDA is expecting to be reimbursed by the City Council with a portion of the City’s federal CARES Act funds for the $250,000 it allocated for the first round of grants, and will put another $250,000 of its own funds into the second round.

It means that the 125 small local businesses will have received $4,000 to help through the restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.