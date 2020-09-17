NVCC Presents Virtual Constitution Day Speech

The Northern Virginia Community College Annandale Campus Lyceum Committee is launching the Fall 2020 Semester Lunch and Learn Justice and Equity Series via Zoom on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. as NOVA History Professor Nathaniel Green starts it off with the annual Constitution Day speech on Sept. 17.

Information about the Constitution Day speech and registration details for it, as well as information on the other three speeches in the Lyceum Justice and Equity Series, can be found on the Lyceum Committee blog at blogs.nvcc.edu/lyceum.

Entitled “The Man of the People: Political Dissent and the Making of the American Presidency,” Dr. Green’s Constitution Day speech will be based upon his book of the same name published by the University Press of Kansas and available in October 2020.

The book traces the shaping of our concept of the presidency beginning with the public debate on ratification of the Constitution in 1787 through to Andrew Jackson’s presidency to show how the basic description of the executive in the Constitution became the “man of the people” and how president-centered nationalism still defines today’s politics.