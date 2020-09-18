F.C. Registrar: 190 Vote at City Hall Today in 1st Day of Fall Election

With Friday being the first day for in-person advance voting for the Nov. 3 general election, the City of Falls Church’s Voter Registrar David Bjerke said that 190 citizens cast their ballots at the Registrar’s office at City Hall.

Large turnouts were reported throughout the region for early voting were also reported throughout the region.

The opportunity for “no excuse” advance voting will commence from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar’s office, 300 Park Avenue.

Bjerke said that some persons who’d requested mail-in ballots showed up at City Hall to vote in-person.

While he said that change of heart can be handled readily, he suggested people who requested mail-in ballots to wait for them to arrive in the mail — if they haven’t already — and to drop those at the secured mail-in drop box in the F.C. City Hall parking lot.