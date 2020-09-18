Grace Christian Academy Holds Virtual Gala on Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Grace Christian Academy (GCA) will hold its fourth annual fundraising gala — virtually.

This year’s gala, “Sing a New Song,” will feature a performance by critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Melanie Penn. GCA alum Zach Satorius will be the evening’s remote emcee, serving that role from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary where he is studying to become a minister.

The gala will include live and silent auctions featuring prizes donated by area artists and businesses. The Silent Auction opened on Sept. 6.

Proceeds from the gala will be used towards Grace Christian Academy’s tuition assistance program. The school’s credo is “No child will be denied a Christian education because of financial hardship.” Currently 30 percent of the school’s students are receiving need-based financial aid.

Sponsors of the event, which is expected to be attended by supporters all over the country, are Thrivent Financial-Dulles Group, Kingdom Workers and Walsh Electric.

Silent auction prizes from individuals and local artists and businesses include gift cards, handicrafts, jewelry, electronics, original works of art, travel, and golf experiences. A complete list of items can be seen by texting “gracefamily” to 843-606-5995. The Live Auction, hosted by Justin Swisher of Richmond-based Swisher Auctions, will feature trips, an original oil painting by Falls Church artist Alexia Scott, and more.

More information and a link to register can be found online at: gracechristianacademy.org/gala.