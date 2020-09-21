Electrical Wiring Sparks House Fire in Bailey’s Crossroads

(Courtesy Fairfax Fire and Rescue)

A single family home in Bailey’s Crossroads was set off by faulty electrical wiring located in its attics, according to authorities.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said that they responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of David Lane in Bailey’s Crossroads.

Units from Fairfax Fire and Rescue, Arlington County Fire Department, and the City of Alexandria Fire Department arrived to find a one-story home with smoke and fire coming from the roof, officials said.

Both of the residents evacuated the house without any injuries thanks to a neighbor who spotted the fire early, according to Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

Officials said the damage as a result of the fire was $60,000.