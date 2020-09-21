F.C. Council Supports ‘Wayfinding’ Signage Project

At Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, the City’s Economic Development Authority presented the work it has accomplished with the support of professional consultants to design, identify sites and propose a joint EDA/City financing for a comprehensive development and deployment of attractive new place-making and wayfinding signage throughout the 2.2 square miles of the Little City.

It includes four “Welcome to Falls Church” gateway signs at entrances to F.C. on Routes 7 and 29 and many others identifying public parking lots and special landmarks.

“This is incredibly important for establishing our unique identity,” Councilman Ross Litkenhous said. Bob Young, chair of the EDA who presented the plan said, “This will help demonstrate that the City has its act together.”

Whether the project can be completed in its entirety next spring, or must be split into two phases will be determined at a coming Council meeting.