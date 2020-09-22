Crime Report: Murder at Eden Center Under Investigation

A homicide at the Eden Center is under investigation and two men were arrested for assault in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 1100 blk W Broad St. September 1, an unknown suspect took merchandise from a business without paying.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk E Jefferson St. September 8, 11:09 PM, a male, 18, of Herndon, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle, 1000 blk W Broad St. September 9, an unknown suspect unlawfully entered a parked car and stole an item of value.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1200 blk W Broad St. September 9, 11:46 am, a male, 21, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for petit larceny.

Credit Card Fraud/Theft, 200 blk W Jefferson St. September 9, an unknown suspect fraudulently used a stolen credit card to purchase merchandise at a local business.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk Rees Pl. September 9, 11:58 PM, a female, 38, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Destruction of Property, 400 blk W Broad St. Between September 4 and September 10, unknown suspect(s) poured paint on the ground at the entrance to a building.

Commercial Burglary, 400 blk W Broad St. September 11, 5:34 AM, an unknown suspect forced entry into a business and stole merchandise.

Homicide Investigation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. September 11, 12:05 AM, police and medical personnel responded to a report of a shooting at a business and discovered that a male victim had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pk. September 12, 10:28 PM, a female, 48, of Dunn Loring, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 200 blk Douglass Ave. Between September 12 and September 13, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from a residential street.

Domestic Assault/Unlawful Entry, 900 blk Ellison St. September 13, 11:05 AM, a male, 41, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for domestic assault. A male, 48, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for simple assault and unlawful entry stemming from the same incident.