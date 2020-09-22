Falls Church Ranked 3rd Healthiest Community in U.S.

According to a report in today’s U.S. News and World Report, the City of Falls Church has been ranked the third healthiest community in the U.S.

According to the report, The 2020 Healthiest Communities rankings was achieved by “measuring nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents across 84 factors that form and define the health of a community and its residents, in 10 categories ranging from the economy and public safety to education, food and nutrition, and housing.

Communities are scored on a 100-point scale based on their performance relative to one another across metrics and categories, and are ranked based on those scores.”

Falls Church’s ranking came in behind Los Alamos, New Mexico and Douglas County, Colorado. Others highly ranked in this region are Loudoun County (6th) and Fairfax County (21st).