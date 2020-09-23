Around F.C.

2nd McLean Governing Board Meeting on Sept. 23

by FCNP.com

The second McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board meeting, the Public Hearing on the FY 2022 Budget, will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Monday, Oct. 26. The Board will approve the FY2022 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2021.

For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the Center’s website, www.mcleancenter.org.