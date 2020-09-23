2nd McLean Governing Board Meeting on Sept. 23

The second McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board meeting, the Public Hearing on the FY 2022 Budget, will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Monday, Oct. 26. The Board will approve the FY2022 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2021.

For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the Center’s website, www.mcleancenter.org.