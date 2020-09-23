F.C. Scouts Complete Eagle Projects

(Photo: Courtesy Stephanie Oppenheimer)

Felix and Kurt Barth (Trinity School ‘21), along with Jonathan Oppenheimer (George Mason High School ‘21), completed their Eagle projects with the help of fellow Scouts and friends. Felix led the construction and painting of three wooden benches that were installed at a Fairfax County playground.

(Photo: Courtesy Stephanie Oppenheimer)

Kurt led the construction of an outdoor classroom at Pine Springs Elementary School.

(Photo: Courtesy Stephanie Oppenheimer)

Oppenheimer led the painting of a U.S. map, multiple blacktop games, a basketball key and Danny the Hippo at Mount Daniel Elementary School.