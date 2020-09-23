Point of View Eyewear Welcomes New Optometrist

Bill Mueller and his team at Point of View have welcomed Dr. Rohini Mehta O.D. as the store’s in-house optometrist.

A longtime resident of Falls Church, Mehta graduated from Falls Church High School and completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia before getting her Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) degree from the State University of New York in Manhattan. Her areas of practice include ocular disease, contact lenses, cataract and refractive surgery co-management.

Mehta is a highly rated and experienced eye doctor who has been practicing in mostly Northern Virginia for the past 20 years. She has also practiced in Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York and Connecticut. Mehta also has extensive volunteer healthcare experience. That includes a mission to Nicaragua where she provided exams and eye medications to underprivileged children and adults. She has also volunteered at Fairfax Hospital, Virginia Hospital Center, UVA hospital, free clinics and as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Point of View is taking full precautions to help avoid spreading the novel coronavirus for its staff and patients. For any questions or to schedule an eye appointment, call 703-237-6500.