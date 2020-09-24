Fall Line Of ‘Falls Church Better Together’ Apparel Now Available

Local residents Suzanne Hladky and Adena Williams have launched a fall line of Falls Church Better Together apparel to support the Falls Church community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Knit hats, long sleeved t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts are available. Orders placed by the end of September will be shipped Oct. 9.

The organizers will spend 100 percent of the profits on local business gift cards and then distribute those gift cards to local charities, such as the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund, Food for Others, and Falls Church City’s Human Services office.

For more information and this effort supporting businesses and people in need, visit the Falls Church Better Together Facebook Page or go to www.bettertogetherfc.org.