Falls Church Calendar: September 24 – 30, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Monarch Butterflies. The group will learn about Monarch butterflies and habitat within Glencarlyn Park. Ages: 3 – 5 years. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so please register for only one session at each nature center per month. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1 – 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Tiny Tot. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. $5 fee due upon registration. To register, contact rtolman@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Broad & Washington Project Walking Tour. The Falls Church City Council will host a walking tour of the Broad and Washington site proposed for a new, massive Whole Foods supermarket at 3 p.m. The developer, the Insight Property Group, will guide the tour and will present its latest project proposal. The next day, Wednesday, Sept. 30, Insight will host a virtual town hall for the public on the subject at 6 p.m. For the health and safety of the public, all participants are required to wear masks and keep a minimum of six feet of social distance at all times during the tour.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Breaking the Silence: Having Difficult Conversations About Race. An interactive online workshop focused on developing active listening, compassionate confrontation as well as clarifying common, but complex terms such as racism, prejudice and discrimination. Limited to 20 participants. $30 to register. Zoom login information will be provided to those who register. For more information, visit workshop-breaking-the-silence.eventbrite.com. 1 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). The virtual meeting will be held in compliance will be held in compliance with legisltion adopted to allow government operation during the public health emergency. Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.