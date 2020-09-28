Broad & Washington Project Walking Tour

The Falls Church City Council will host a walking tour of the Broad and Washington site proposed for a new massive Whole Foods supermarket on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.

The developer, the Insight Property Group, will guide the tour and will present its latest project proposal.

The next day, Wednesday, Sept. 30, Insight will host a virtual town hall for the public on the subject at 6 p.m.

For the health and safety of the public, all participants are required to wear masks and keep a minimum of six feet of social distance at all times during the tour.