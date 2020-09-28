Seven Corners Psychotherapy Launches New Website

Seven Corners Psychotherapy, owned and operated by Jennifer Glacel, has launched a new website and video overviewing their play, art, and talk therapies for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, relationship issues, identity issues, and overwhelming emotions.

Glacel is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor with a background in Jungian therapy, sand tray therapy, and child centered play therapy.

For more information about Seven Corners Psychotherapy, now offering teletherapy but located at 6059B Arlington Boulevard, its counselors, and to view the new video, visit www.sevencornerspsychotherapy.com.