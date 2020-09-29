Crime Report: Trespassing at Eden Center

Trespassing and various larceny offenses make up this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 300 blk W Broad St. September 14, 4:25 pm, a female, 63, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for petit larceny.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 200 blk Little Falls St. September 16, unknown suspect(s) stole a backpack from an office building and fraudulently used a credit card to purchase merchandise at area businesses.

Trespass, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. September 17, 1:00 pm, a male, 49, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for trespassing.

Larceny, 300 blk Jackson St. Between September 16 and September 17, unknown person(s) stole an item of value from the front yard of a residence.