The City of Falls Church announced the winners of this year’s Falls Church Arts and Humanities Grant Awards.

The City Council approved the recommendations from the Arts and Humanities Grant committee to allocate $44,000 in funding for Arts and Humanities grants.

The City will apply for an additional $4,500 of funding through a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Five proposals were received for Project Grants for a total of $21,200, of which all will receive full funding.