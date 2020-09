Fairfax Students Announced As Nat’l Merit Semifinalists

Two hundred twelve students from 18 high schools in Fairfax County have been named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for 2021.

All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $30 million, which will be awarded in Spring 2021.

Local National Merit semifinalists are:

Falls Church High School: John Child.

Marshall High School: Rohan Bajpai, William Fernau, Kaia Griggs, Evan Hellersund, Samuel Langborgh and Connor Sandall.

McLean High School: Camille Blakemore, Ryan Chou, Kelly Dematties, Abria Hamberg, Amelia Hsu, Hyohyun Jung, Kathryn Kim, John Lannin, Lily Neusaenger, Sophie Shobeiri and Hannah Tsai.