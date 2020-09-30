F.C. Native, Mason Grad Russell Eggleton Dies

RUSSELL EGGLETON

Russell B. Eggleton, age 40, died due to a hit and run on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Russell was born and raised in the City of Falls Church and attended Falls Church City Schools K-12, graduating with the George Mason High School Class of 1998.

An EMT at The George Washington University Hospital Emergency Room for the last 13 years, Russ loved his work. Beloved by all that knew him — and everyone knew Russ — he dedicated his life to serving others, professionally and personally. He was an amazing husband, extraordinary father, and friend to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Anita; daughters Ana, Leah, and Alexa; parents Russell and Elinor Eggleton; sisters Suzanne Young and Lisa Dejo; as well as 10 nieces and nephews.

Services will be held next week at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. All the information can be found here: www.caringbridge.org/visit/russeggleton